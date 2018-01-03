Updated: 'Shocking' tally of 14 assaults on officers in North Yorkshire over Christmas

A senior policeman has voiced his concern after more than a dozen assaults on police officers in North Yorkshire between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

Over the festive season 14 people - including eight from Scarborough, three in Harrogate and three in York - were arrested for assaults on officers.

Of the arrests, 11 were recorded as crimes: six were for assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a constable and five for assault without injury on a constable.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Phil Cain, said the figures were “shocking and utterly unacceptable.”

He praised the officers who were assaulted for carrying on with their duties over the festive period.

Mr Cain said: “I cannot express how disappointed I am that a number of our officers were assaulted. It truly is appalling.

"There is never an excuse for such behaviour and it should never be seen as ‘just part of the job’.

“It is a great credit to the police and emergency services that those same individuals who were assaulted carried on with their duties serving the public over Christmas and New Year.

"That is simply because they are focussed on ensuring everyone else remains safe and this is something we can be extremely proud of.”