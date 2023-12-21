News you can trust since 1882
Urgent appeal to find a man who is missing in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for information and sightings of 64-year-old Michael Routledge.
By Louise French
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:59 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
Michael RoutledgeMichael Routledge
Michael who is also known as Johnson or Samson was last seen on Tuesday December 19.

He is from Dewsbury in West Yorkshire but is known to frequent betting shops in the Scarborough area.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Michael and they are currently making extensive enquiries in the Scarborough area to try and locate him.

He is described as approximately 5 foot 8 tall, stocky build and has brown hair.

A statement issued by North Yorkshire Police said: “If you see Michael, please dial 999 immediately.

“If you have any information which could assist with the search, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

“Please quote reference number NYP-21122023-0148 when passing information.”