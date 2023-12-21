North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for information and sightings of 64-year-old Michael Routledge.

Michael Routledge

Michael who is also known as Johnson or Samson was last seen on Tuesday December 19.

He is from Dewsbury in West Yorkshire but is known to frequent betting shops in the Scarborough area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Michael and they are currently making extensive enquiries in the Scarborough area to try and locate him.

He is described as approximately 5 foot 8 tall, stocky build and has brown hair.

A statement issued by North Yorkshire Police said: “If you see Michael, please dial 999 immediately.

“If you have any information which could assist with the search, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.