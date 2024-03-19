Ashley Line

Ashley, who is 36 years old, is believed to be travelling towards Whitby in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with the registration WP14 0DV.

He is thought to be wearing a black North Face jacket.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Ashley’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact them immediately.

A police spokesperson said: “Ashley if you are reading this, please get in touch with someone, we just want to know that you are safe.”

If you believe you have seen Ashley, or have information that could assist police, please contact us as a matter of urgency by calling 101.

If you know Ashley’s immediate whereabouts, please call 999.