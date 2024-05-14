Urgent appeal to find missing 38-year-old man who may be in Whitby or Scarborough

Asher Hetherington-Newton

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to find Asher Hetherington-Newton who is missing from his home in York.

.Asher, who is 38-years-old, has been missing from home since 4pm on Sunday May 12.

Since then he has been seen at 9pm on Monday May 13 in Thornton Le Dale, and it is thought that he may be in the rural areas of Thornton Le Dale, Whitby or Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Asher is white, 6ft 3" tall with a broad build, very short dark hair and designer stubble.

He is thought to be carrying a black rucksack, with B and M bags, other carrier bags, and is possibly wearing a camouflage jacket.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Asher’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact them immediately.

A police spokesperson said: “Asher, if you are reading this, please get in touch with someone, we just want to know that you are safe.”

If you believe you have seen Asher, or have information that could assist police, contact them as a matter of urgency by calling 101.

If you know his immediate whereabouts, call 999.