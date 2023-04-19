News you can trust since 1882
Urgent appeal to find missing 40-year-old man last seen in Speeton, near Filey

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent missing person appeal to help find Mikah Anton Susdenko.

By Louise Perrin
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:14 BST

The 40-year-old was last seen heading into the village of Speeton at 11.30pm last night (Tuesday, April 18).

Mikah is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 10in tall, with brown shaved hair and grey eyes.

It is believed he will be wearing light blue jeans and a grey Superdry jacket with a blue stripe.

Mikah Anton SusdenkoMikah Anton Susdenko
He has a tattoo of the name ‘Jemma’ on both arms.

Police are increasingly concerned about Mikah’s welfare as he left home without his medication.

If you have seen him or someone who matches his description over the weekend, please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 1.

For immediate sightings, please call 999 so police can make sure he is safe and well.

Quote reference number NYP-19042023-0095 when providing details.

