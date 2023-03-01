Urgent appeal to find missing Scarborough man Darren Degnan

Darren Degnan, 42, has been reported missing from home and has not been seen since midday on Wednesday February 22.

It is believed that Darren had gone to stay with a friend in Filey that evening, but he has not returned home.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said extensive police enquiries have been undergoing, but have so far been unable to trace his whereabouts.

Misisng Scarborough man Darren Degnan.

Darren is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, short grey hair, stubble or short beard, slim build, blue coloured eyes and he talks with a Lancashire/Yorkshire accent.

He has a tattoo of a woman on his lower right arm and a tattoo of ‘LOGAN’ on his lower back.

He was last seen wearing a black hat with a ‘Rebel Beach’ logo, a brown/green Adidas parka-style jacket, navy blue Hugo Boss t-shirt, dark blue Levi jeans and black Nike trainers.

North Yorkshire Police are making a public appeal for information and possible sightings of Darren with support from his family.

If you can help the missing person appeal in any way, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

You can also make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website.

