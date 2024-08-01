Urgent appeal to find missing teenager last seen on Dean Road, Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 1st Aug 2024, 08:00 BST
Ali was last seen on Dean Road, Scarborough on Tuesday, July 30.
North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal for help to locate 17-year-old Ali who is missing from Scarborough.

Ali was last seen at 7.30pm on Dean Road in Scarborough on Tuesday July 30.

He is described as 5ft 10 with short brown hair and was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black t-shirt and a grey zip up hooded jumper.

Extensive enquiries are taking place to locate Ali, but officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Ali or has any further information that could help locate him, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999.

Quote reference number 12240137049 when making a report.