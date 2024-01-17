News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Urgent appeal to locate missing 33-year-old woman last seen in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to help locate missing Middlesbrough woman Cherie Rowe who is believed to be in the Scarborough area in the company of a man.
By Louise French
Published 17th Jan 2024, 08:57 GMT
Concerns are growing for the 33-year-old who may have a black eye.

She was last seen at a hotel in the South Bay area at around 5.45pm on Thursday (January 11 2024).

Cherie Rowe is believed to be in ScarboroughCherie Rowe is believed to be in Scarborough
Cherie is described as white with long dark hair that could be tied up in a bun.

She is thought to be wearing a dark blue coat and navy jeans.

Anyone who has seen Cherie or has any further information that could help locate her, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999 so we can quickly check she is safe.

Please quote reference number 12240007301 when making a report.