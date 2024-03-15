Urgent appeal to locate missing boy last seen in Queensgate Park area of Bridlington

Humberside Police has launched an urgent appeal to locate a teenager who is missing in Bridlington.
By Louise French
Published 15th Mar 2024, 07:50 GMT
Callum was last seen in the Queensgate Park area of Bridlington at around 6pm on March 14.Callum was last seen in the Queensgate Park area of Bridlington at around 6pm on March 14.
Callum was last seen in the Queensgate Park area of Bridlington at around 6pm on March 14.

Callum, 15, was last seen on March 14 at around 6pm in the Queensgate Park area of Bridlington.

He is described as white, male, 5 ft 8 tall, stocky build with light brown curly hair and wearing a black coat, green sweater, grey joggers & black trainers.

If you see him or have any information, call 101 and quote Log Ref. 15 from 15/03/2024.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice