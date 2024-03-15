Urgent appeal to locate missing boy last seen in Queensgate Park area of Bridlington
Humberside Police has launched an urgent appeal to locate a teenager who is missing in Bridlington.
Callum, 15, was last seen on March 14 at around 6pm in the Queensgate Park area of Bridlington.
He is described as white, male, 5 ft 8 tall, stocky build with light brown curly hair and wearing a black coat, green sweater, grey joggers & black trainers.
If you see him or have any information, call 101 and quote Log Ref. 15 from 15/03/2024.