Urgent appeal to locate missing Middlesbrough man who may be in Whitby
Police are urgently appealing to trace missing David Graham, 38, who is from Middlesbrough.
By Louise Perrin
Published 18th Apr 2023, 07:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 07:05 BST
David last spoke with his family on Monday (April 17) and it is believed he has travelled to Whitby.
He is 6ft tall, of big build with short dark shaved hair and has three star tattoos on his neck.
He usually wears a RAB black coat with orange on it.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting NYP-17042023-0583.