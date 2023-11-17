North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for information and possible sightings of a teenager who is missing from Scarborough.

Ali, who is 16-years-old, has not been seen since 1.30pm on Wednesday, November 15.

He is described as white, slim build, approximately 5ft 8 tall and has short brown hair.

The last sighting of Ali was in Scarborough town centre and this is where officers are currently focusing their search for him.

If you have any information which could help with the search for Ali then please call 101. Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999.