Van driver arrested over the death of motorcyclist in collision near to Whitby

A van driver has been arrested after the death of a motorcyclist in a collision near Whitby.

The incident happened this morning (Sunday July 7) at 7.15am on the A171, just south of the village of Hawsker.

It collision involved a red Volkswagen Transporter van and a red Ducati 1299 motorbike.

The Ducati motorbike was travelling in the direction of Whitby in the company of two other motorbikes.

As a result of the collision the rider of the motorbike, a man aged in his 60s from the Driffield area, died at the scene of the crash.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident or who witnessed the collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information, including any dash-cam footage taken in the area prior to, or after the collision, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Unit.

The unit can also be e-mailed on MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12190122590 when providing any information.

The driver of the Volkswagen Transporter, a 38 year-old man from the Midlands area, was arrested at the scene of the collision and remains in custody for questioning.

The road was closed for several hours to allow emergency services to respond.

It re-opened around 1.25pm.