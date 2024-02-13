Victim taken to hospital with serious head injury after Scarborough assault
The incident happened on St Thomas Street in the early hours of January 28 at 3.12am.
The the victim was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Emily Myers.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12240016729 when passing on information.