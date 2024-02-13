Victim taken to hospital with serious head injury after Scarborough assault

north Yorkshire Police has released images of a person they would like to speak to

The incident happened on St Thomas Street in the early hours of January 28 at 3.12am.

The the victim was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Emily Myers.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.