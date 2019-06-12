Vulnerable man, 29, goes missing from Hunmanby

Police are asking for the public's help to trace a vulnerable man from Hunmanby who has gone missing.

29-year-old James Parkinson was last seen at 1pm on Tuesday June 11.

He was wearing black tracksuit and t-shirt with a silver bracelet on his left wrist and silver ring on his left hand.

He is described as a white British male of a medium build with short black hair. He has a Yorkshire accent and speaks with a slight lisp.

He has a North Yorkshire bus pass but no money and officers believe he will use buses and trains to get about.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to call 101 and quote reference number 12190105575.