Wanted man who breached licence terms may be in Filey

A man who is wanted by police for breaching his licence terms may be in Filey.

James Ashley Jon Sowden, 23, whose last known address was Farm Way in Selby, was released from prison on licence in January after serving three months of a 12-month jail term for assault causing actual bodily harm. He has since breached the terms of his licence and is now wanted for recall to prison.

Officers have carried out numerous enquiries to locate him but he remains wanted.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Please quote reference number 12190115590 when passing on information.