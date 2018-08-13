Wanted: Middlesbrough man Colin Fryett who escaped custody is believed to be near Whitby

Police hunting a Middlesbrough man who escaped custody say that he is believed to be hiding out near Whitby.

North Yorkshire Police today issued an appeal about the whereabouts of Colin Fryett.

The 30-year-old is wanted in connection with theft of a motor vehicle, driving a vehicle dangerously and escaping lawful custody.

Fryett is described as being white, 5ft 7in and of medium build, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He is believed to be in the Fylingthorpe or Raw area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 12180149693.

In the case of an immediate sighting, members of the public are asked to dial 999 instead.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.