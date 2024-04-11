Warrant issued for wanted man Matthew Williams, believed to be in Scarborough
Police have issued a warrant for a wanted man believed to be in the Scarborough area.
Matthew Williams, 33, is wanted in connection with thefts in North Yorkshire.
Williams – also known as Matthew Mealor – is of no fixed address but police believe that he is in the Scarborough area.
If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is, you are urged to call 101 and select option 1 to speak to the force control room.