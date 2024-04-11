Warrant issued for wanted man Matthew Williams, believed to be in Scarborough

A warrant has been issued for wanted man Matthew Williams, 33.

Matthew Williams, 33, is wanted in connection with thefts in North Yorkshire.

Williams – also known as Matthew Mealor – is of no fixed address but police believe that he is in the Scarborough area.

