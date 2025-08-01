Watch as police break down door in Scarborough to execute drug warrant
Officers from Scarborough and Eastfield’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, alongside the Operation Sentry team executed a drug warrant on Friargate in Scarborough this morning (August 1)
A police spokesperson said: “Following information from our partners and our community, a warrant was obtained from the court to allow us to enter the property, which is in a key location within our Safer Streets campaign.
“We recently sent surveys out to our residents within the Old Town, to gather responses which helps us to focus on the key concerns. Working with our communities is on one of the best ways we can cut crime and keep people safe.
“One woman from Scarborough has been arrested for conspire to supply a Class A drug.
“A man from Rotherham was arrested for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.
“The investigation is currently underway.”
The police have issued advice about the signs of drug dealing. It can include:
• Increased callers at a property at all times of the day or night
• Increase in cars pulling up for short periods of time
• Different accents at a property
• Anti-social behaviour at a property
• Not seeing the resident for long periods of time
• Drug-related rubbish – small plastic bags, syringes
• Windows covered or curtains closed for long periods
Those with any information that may assist the investigation, or want to tell the police what you may know, call 101. People can also visit Scarborough Police Station between 8am and 8pm.
Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers, for free and anonymously on 0800 555 111.