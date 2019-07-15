WATCH: Scarborough businessman rams his truck into roadworks - just yards from two workmen

This is the moment an enraged businessman rammed his pick-up truck into a roadwork barrier just yards from two workmen who refused to let him pass through a road closure.

The video footage shows Mark Tyson, 39, mounting a grass verge in an attempt to drive around the roadblock, then steering his Ford Ranger towards one of the workmen and deliberately crashing it into a roadside barrier following a furious, 20-minute argument between the three men.

Mark Tyson was sentenced at York Crown Court.

The startling clip, filmed by one of the workmen, shows Tyson’s pick-up being driven directly, albeit slowly, towards them.

He then reverses and drives away from the work site in Nettledale Lane, Snainton, after the workers refused to let him pass through the road closure.

The dramatic footage was shown to a judge at York Crown Court on Wednesday after Tyson, who runs a plant-hire and groundworks business, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.