Whitby gains two new Special Constables after passing out ceremony this week

Whitby has gained two new Special Constables following North Yorkshire Police’s Passing Out Ceremony, which took place earlier this week.

The two new Special Constables are Michael Heerin and Joshua Snaith, volunteers who give a minimum of 16 hours per month to policing.

Michael Heerin

Like regular officers, they must complete extensive legal and practical training, and they have the power of arrest.

For some being a Special Constable is a stepping stone into a possible future career as a regular officer, while for others it is a way to give something back to the community and take up a new challenge, alongside their existing career.

This new cohort of Specials have a variety of “day jobs” including careers in retail, theatre management, environmental conservation and even being a lifeguard instructor.

Commenting on the new cohort of Special Constables, North Yorkshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable, Phil Cain, said: “Our own Chief Constable, Lisa Winward, started her policing career as a volunteer Special, and we are the lead Force nationally for volunteering, so keeping a strong Special Constabulary is very important to us.

“Special Constables do not replace regular Officers - they work alongside them as an important part of the policing family – and we gain enormously from the breadth of knowledge and experience that they bring to our force.

“Training to become a Special Constable is not easy, and the 14 men and women who have joined our Special Constabulary have already shown great dedication to get to this point.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome them into North Yorkshire Police and I’m sure they will make a fantastic contribution to their communities.”

The new Special Constables will join the following policing teams:

York: Anthony Burns; Rob Gooch; Sarah Harrison; Stuart Macgregor; Emily Myers

Harrogate; Samuel Ferguson

Whitby: Michael Heerin; Joshua Snaith

Hambleton/Richmond: Vicky Noble; Adam Peacock; Michael Scott; Joseph Williscroft

Northallerton: Antony Waite