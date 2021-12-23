Whitby man jailed after attack on teenage girl left with her with catalogue of injuries

Ross Ingram, 19, “trapped” the victim at his flat in Whitby where he subjected her to a prolonged attack which left her with injuries and bruises all over her body, York Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Muneeb Akram said Ingram had invited the victim to spend the night at his home on March 13.

In the hours leading up to the attack, they had been drinking and Ingram took about four Valium tablets, which made the victim “a bit worried”.

Ross Ingram.

In the early hours of the following morning, Ingram was about to swallow a fifth Valium tablet and when the victim told him not to, he grabbed her by the throat and began to strangle her while she was laid on the sofa.

Mr Akram said Ingram pressed “all his weight” on her as she tried to release his grip.

He finally let go and the victim went to bed, but she couldn’t sleep because she was so upset.

When she got up to have a cigarette in the living room, Ingram followed her, grabbed her and dragged her back into the bedroom.

“She was crying,” said Mr Akram.

“This made (Ingram) angry.

"He went for her throat again and started strangling her again.

"He didn’t want to let go this time.”

The victim, who was gasping for breath, was then punched in the face, causing her nose to bleed.

He then started scratching her face, leaving marks, and punching her so hard in the stomach that she was winded.

He also pulled at her hair.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded with Ingram to let her leave, but he told her she couldn’t.

She said: “I couldn’t catch my breath.

"This went on for about two hours. He punched me all over my head, my arms and body.”

Finally, at about 5am, she heard Ingram snoring and rang her mother.

Before her mother arrived to pick her up about an hour later, Ingram woke up.

“I asked him to look at the state of my face, but he just started laughing at me,” said the victim.

“I was hurting all over my body. I had bruises all over.”

The young woman had bald patches where Ingram had grabbed her hair and scratches on her face, chest and neck.

Her ear was discoloured, slightly cut and “constantly throbbing”.

She also suffered a black eye and the necklace her mother had given to her was damaged during the attack.

In the days following the incident, she couldn’t eat her food properly without paracetamol because her throat was so sore.

She was off work for up to five days because of emotional distress and her face was swollen.

It had also exacerbated her anxiety problems to the extent that she “couldn’t even bear going to the local shop”.

Ingram, of Church Square, was arrested and hauled in for questioning.

While in custody, he was shown photos of the victim’s injuries and smirked.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and damaging property.

He admitted both offences and appeared for sentence via video link on Wednesday.

Mr Akram said the “extremely prolonged” incident had caused the victim “extensive” physical injuries and serious psychological harm.

Charlotte Noddings, mitigating, said that Ingram, who worked as a builder, needed drug rehabilitation and would lose his job if he were jailed.

But judge Simon Hickey said only an immediate prison sentence could be justified for such a savage attack.

He told Ingram: “You strangled her with all your power.

"She was crying and asked if she could go.

"She was told she couldn’t.

“This was a prolonged and persistent assault on a lone female trapped in your home.

"It’s had a significant effect upon her psychologically.”