North Yorkshire Police were called to Windsor Terrace, opposite the railway station, after a man was "seriously" injured in the early hours of June 18, at around 1am.
Officers said the disturbance outside a takeaway left a man with life-changing injuries after he was assaulted.
Police have since arrested five men in connection with the serious assault, who have all been released on bail.
Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101, select option 2, and ask for DC 1438 Phillip Freebrey at Scarborough CID or email email [email protected]
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestopped on 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12220104837 when providing information.