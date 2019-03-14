Who's been at court in Scarborough so far this month?

The following people have been sentenced during hearings at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court this month (Scarborough address unless stated).

Benjamin Thomas Kay, aged 28, of Main Street, Flixton, was disqualified from driving for three years, fined £415 with £85 costs and a £41 victim surcharge, for drug-driving in Wykeham Street, Scarborough.

Darren Bernard Nelson, aged 46, of Lonsdale Road, given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, with £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge for possessing four knives in public. There was no separate penalty for stealing footwear and a pair of gloves belonging to Age UK.

Adrian Neil Smith, aged 27, of Wheatfields Court, Eastfield, given a 12-month conditional discharged and told to pay a £20 victim surcharge for being drunk and disorderly.

Karen Josephine Stubbings, aged 52, of Lismore Road, given a 12-month community order and told to pay £50 compensation for assault by beating and theft of alcohol an d household goods worth £43.96 from B&M Bargains. There was no separate penalty for a charge of being drunk and disorderly in McDonalds.

Adele Richardson, aged 24, of Cross Lane, banned from driving for two years, told to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge for drink-driving in Burniston Road.

Robert Anthony Burke, aged 82, of Moor Lane, Newby, fined £115 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 12 months, for drink-driving.

Trudy Angela Hall, aged 39, of Sandybed Crescent, given a six-month community order and told to pay £11.48 compensation for theft of lip gloss and mascara from Squires Pharmacy in Falsgrave Road.

James Christopher Daniel Shepherd, aged 23, of Eastborough, fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge for possession of a class B drug.

Anna Marie Marshall, aged 46, of Alma Terrace, given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £40 costs and £20 victim surcharge for damaging a police car.

Daniel Ryan, aged 24, of Brambling Park, Halewood, Liverpool, jailed for four months and told to pay £115 victim surcharge for possessing a knife in Tesco car park in Scarborough.

Sam Broadley, aged 21, of York Terrace, Whitby, told to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge and given a two-year restraining order relating to football matches at Scarborough Athletic’s stadium, for towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Richard Gagg, aged 23, of Jameson Street, Filey, told to pay £750 compensation and £85 costs for damaging a window and picture frames to the value of £1,452.

Laura Margaret Galbraith, aged 44, of Scalby Road, Burniston, banned from driving for 24 months, given a 12-month community order, and told to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for drink-driving.

Joseph Barstow, aged 39, of Chatsworth Gardens, fined £250 with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge for possessio of cannabis.

Callum William James Hall, aged 27, of Wells Lane, Malton, fined £250 with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and banned from driving for 12-months for two counts of drug-driving at Kirkbymoorside, driving without insurance and carrying an unrestrained passenger in the rear cargo area of the vehicle.

Carrianne Cook, aged 30, of Railway Street, Malton, given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay a £20 victim surcharge for theft of Olay cosmetics worth £358.05 from Superdrug.

Justin Anthony Walker, aged 47, of Northstead, Duggleby, Malton, given an eight-week curfew with £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge for theft of Olay cosmetics worth £358.05 from Superdrug and breaching a previous community order.

Stephen Alexander Doubtfire, aged 37, of Overdale, Eastfield, fined £215, with £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drug-driving at West Knapton.

Benjamin Jay Freer, aged 23, of St Leonard’s Crescent, fined £100, with £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drug-driving.

Sarah May Tulip, aged 41, of Northstead Flats, fined £50 with £30 victim surcharge for being drunk and disorderly, and fined a further £40 for breaching a previous conditional discharge.

Mark Anthony Hakings, aged 54, of Heron Way, Norton, banned from driving for 17 months, fined £440 with £85 costs and a £44 victim surcharge for drink-driving at Malton.

Luke Dean Michael Kilminster, aged 32, of Elm Court, Helmsley, given a 12-month community order and told to pay £85 victim surcharge, for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Matthew Luke Allen, aged 23, of Middlewood Lane, Fylingdales, fined £150 with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and banned from driving for 20 months for drink-driving, driving without insurance and without a licence at Scarborough.

George Antony Johnson, aged 55, of Falsgrave Road, given a 12-month community order for stealing meat to the value of £37.50 from Sainsbury’s and breaching a previous community order.

Joseph Samuel Marsh, aged 24, of Brigg Road, Filey, banned from driving for 24 months, told to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge for two counts of drink-driving in Scarborough.

Paul Anthony Prew, aged 32 of Royal Avenue, fined £50 with a £30 victim surcharge, for being drunk and disorderly.

Heathcliffe George Lineker Allsopp, aged 25, of Rarey Drive, Weaverthorpe, to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £741.28 compensation for assualt by beating, damaging a window and damaging a car in Malton.