Witness appeal following serious crash on A19 which left four people, including two children, injured

Four people, including two children, have been injured in a serious collision on the A19 in the early hours of today.

The crash involved a white car which overturned just prior to the A67 Crathorne junction at around 2.55am, coming to rest upside down in a ditch

The incident led to the closure of the north-bound A19 between the A172 near Osmotherley and Crathorne for more than eight hours.

An ambulance crew spotted the car and they called for assistance from the fire service, police and also the Highway Agency to manage the road closure.

A high-volume of traffic had to be diverted north via Stokesley throughout the morning.

The driver, a man aged in his late 40s, was taken by ambulance to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment.

A young boy in a rear seat was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary at Newcastle while a young girl, also in a rear seat, is receiving treatment at James Cook Hospital.

The front seat passenger, a 29-year-old woman, is believed to have escaped serious injury.

Police collision investigators carried out a full examination of the scene as part of ongoing enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The stretch of road re-opened at 11.30am.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing a white car prior to the incident, are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference number 12190183593.