Woman, 26, arrested in Whitby on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply
Police in Whitby have arrested a 26-year-old local woman on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
She was arrested during a drugs-related operation in Whitby on Wednesday (Nov 24), which was part of Proactive Fortnight that is ongoing across the Scarborough Borough and Ryedale policing areas.
Known drug-dealing hot spots were targeted and fresh information and intelligence were gathered throughout the day to support the continuous effort to tackle drug-related crime.
At around 12.45pm, officers stop-searched the woman on Baxtergate.
She was found to be carrying a significant amount of cannabis which was seized, along with various items from a search of her home address including numerous mobile phones and sets of scales which are suspected of being used in the sale of the Class B controlled drug.
Two other people who were with the woman were also stop-searched by the police.
Nothing suspicious was found and they carried on with their day while the 26-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody.
Following questioning, the woman was released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Visit www.northyorkshire.police.uk for advice on how to report drugs-related crime.