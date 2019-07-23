Woman allegedly assaulted by three other women during Lewis Capaldi's Open Air Theatre show in Scarborough

A woman has allegedly been assaulted during Lewis Capaldi's show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

On Saturday July 20 three women are believed to have attacked another woman during the last song of Capaldi's set.

This incident took place in the standing area of the theatre.

Police are aware that a number of persons were filming the live event on stage and may have footage of this particular violent incident.

Anyone who has footage of the incident that they have personally taken should make this available to police by emailing Jamie.manson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk and quoting reference number 12190132210.