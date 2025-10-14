Woman given Criminal Behaviour Order after three shop thefts and an assault in Scarborough

Metcalf must not be visibly intoxicated through alcohol or drugs in any public place within Scarborough town centre as defined by the map.

A 31-year-old woman has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour in Scarborough town centre.

Sadie Lauren Metcalf, currently of no fixed abode, came to the attention of North Yorkshire Police in the summer of 2024 due to her persistent anti-social behaviour and criminal conduct.

The CBO was applied for whilst Metcalf was appearing before Scarborough Magistrates for three shop thefts, two public order incidents, a breach of a previous CBO and an assault. Metcalf’s behaviour has included shouting, swearing and intimidating passers-by.

In addition to verbal abuse, Metcalf also committed physical assaults against members of the public and police officers, often without provocation.

Metcalf also breached the Public Space Protection Order, by continuing to consume alcohol in the prohibited area.

Despite previous interventions including arrests, custodial sentences and referrals to the support services, Metcalf has continued in her actions leading to Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team securing a CBO against her.

PC Sophie Milner, who applied for the CBO said, “Sadie Metcalf has demonstrated a pattern of behaviour which has caused significant alarm, distress and harassment to members of the public, business owners and emergency services personnel.

“Her conduct is frequently fuelled by excessive alcohol consumption and is characterised by aggressive, volatile and disruptive actions on public spaces.

“I am thankful that the court has recognised the consistent level of offending and disregard Metcalf has shown and granted a criminal behaviour order for five-years”

Metcalf must now abide by the terms of the order.

Metcalf must not engage in behaviour that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person in a public place.

Metcalf must not incite, encourage, or instruct any other person to engage in conduct that is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any member of the public

Metcalf must not be visibly intoxicated through alcohol or drugs in any public place within Scarborough town centre as defined by the map.

Metcalf must not be in possession of an open container of alcohol in the Scarborough town centre as defined by the map.

Metcalf must not attend Alma Square, Scarborough for any reason.

Metcalf also pleaded guilty to all offences at Scarborough Magistrates Court, where she was given 36 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, a 6-month alcohol treatment requirement, and a rehabilitation requirement of 26 days.

Metcalf was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay compensation of £200, pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £187.

To report any breaches of this criminal behaviour order, contact North Yorkshire Police via 101.