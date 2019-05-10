Woman in her 60s assaulted by man in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred in Scarborough.

It happened on St Nicholas Street at about 6.40pm on Tuesday May 7 and involved a woman in her 60s being followed and assaulted by a male.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with this incident and is due to appear at York Magistrates Court on May 9.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for two men who were walking down St Nicholas Street at the time of the offence to get in touch with us.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Flinton. You can also email david.flinton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190082418.