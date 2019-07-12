Woman knocked unconscious in fight involving 20 people at holiday park near Filey

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fight at a holiday park near Filey.

The incident happened around midnight on Saturday July 6 at Reighton Sands Holiday Park and involved approximately 20 people.

MORE NEWS: Scarborough councillors back leader's plan to knock down former Argos building for student flats and new town square



Police said a man suffered facial injuries and a woman suffered scratches to her elbows and knees and was knocked unconscious.

Two men, 27 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been released under investigation..

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about what happened leading up to the fight and are also keen to speak to anyone who returned back to their accommodation afterwards.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jamie Manson, or email Jamie.manson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 12190122450.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.