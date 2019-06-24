Woman left with serious head injury after being struck by glass bottle in Scarborough

A woman has suffered a serious head injury after being struck by a bottle in Scarborough.

The incident happened at 5pm on Saturday June 22 near to Rice and Spice restaurant.

The 31-year-old local woman was walking along Pavilion Terrace when she was struck by a glass bottle on the forehead.

She was left with a deep laceration and was taken to Scarborough District Hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for information to determine who threw the bottle and are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has any information which would assist the investigation is asked to dial 101 and ask to speak to Detective Constable Jane Brewster. You can also email Jane.Brewster@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12190112533 when passing information on.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 500 111.