Woman pushed off mobility scooter and robbed by gang of youths

Police are searching for a group of youths who knocked a woman off her mobility scooter and stole a 'significant amount of money'.

The victim was on her scooter on Bessingby Hill in Bridlington, at around 10.30am on Valentine's Day.

A statement from Humberside Police said: "It was reported that a group of four or five youths on bikes rode up to the victim, pushed her off her scooter onto the ground, then stole money from her that was in the scooter’s basket.

"They rode off towards the turning for Kilham.

"Did you see what happened? Do you know who these suspects might be?

"Please get in contact quoting reference 16/26025/19."