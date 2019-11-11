Woman recalled to prison after being arrested for drug supply offences in Bridlington
A woman has been arrested for drug supply offences and been recalled to prison.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 8:44 am
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 8:45 am
Bridlington Neighbourhood Officers and patrol colleagues were carrying out a plain clothes operation targeting drug dealing and usage in the town on Friday (November 8).
During the operation, the force received intel and a vehicle was stopped and the female occupant arrested for possession with intent to supply drugs.
Several other people were searched and three dealt with for minor drug possession offences on Friday.
PC Rob Brigham at Bridlington Communities Policing said: "A good day in the fight against drugs in Bridlington."