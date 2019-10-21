Woman suffers facial injuries in attack in Scarborough's Old Town

A woman was attacked an suffered facial injuries in Scarborough on Friday evening.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information in relation to the assault which took place on Longwestgate, Scarborough, at 8.45pm on Friday October 18.

Officers say a lone female was attacked and received facial injuries.

They are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident in particular information about who is responsible.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12190192898.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.