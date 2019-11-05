Woman suffers injuries to her ear after being hit during assault in Scarborough

Police are investigating an assault.

The incident took place on the junction of Clifton Street and Castle Road between 7.15pm and 7.45pm on Monday October 28 and involved around six men and women.

One of the women involved suffered an injury to her right ear after being hit with a bunch of keys by one of the men.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 19 years old. He is around 5″4, slim build and has dark hair with blonde on top. He was wearing grey jogging bottoms, black and white Adidas trainers and a black leather jacket.

One of the women involved was wearing a distinctive yellow puffer jacket, black leggings and has blonde hair.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Danielle Vidler You can also email Danielle.vidler@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.