Woman who showed 'flagrant disregard for people and property' jailed following string of offences in Scarborough

A woman who caused a persistent nuisance in Scarborough with her criminal behaviour has been jailed.

Nina Caroline Smith, 39, was handed a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a string of thefts, assaults and public order offences in the town.

Smith, of no fixed address, was charged in connection with an assault, a public order offence and shoplifting in March 2019. She was also charged with another incident of shoplifting in April 2019. She was charged in connection with incidents in June 2019 of a public order offence, breaches of bail conditions, shoplifting, assaulting an emergency worker and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

As recently as June 30, she was arrested in West Square for breaching bail by being in the town centre exclusion zone – an area prohibited by her bail conditions. A knife was found in her possession and she was further arrested for possessing a bladed article.

The following day, Smith appeared at York Magistrates Court. Magistrates told her that her offending was so serious because she had shown “a flagrant disregard for people and their property” – and jailed her for 12 months.

Officers from Scarborough’s Community Impact Team, Investigation Hub and response teams have been dealing with Smith’s behaviour, and its consequences.

PC Tom Wilkinson said: “Smith’s actions have caused disruption and misery to people in Scarborough over many months. The sentence will provide some respite for residents, and allow her to address her offending behaviour.

“This case is a good example of what we can achieve by working together with partner agencies in the Community Impact Team, and the sentence sends a strong message that this kind of behaviour will simply not be tolerated in our communities.”

The Community Impact Team is based in offices at Scarborough Town Hall. It allows for anti-social behaviour, crime and vulnerability to be identified and dealt with in a coordinated and efficient way, ensuring that the correct agency resources are deployed to incidents in a timely manner.

Members of the public also see the most appropriate resources attending incidents regardless of who it has been reported to.

Incidents of anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood disputes can be reported to the team via email: saferscarboroughhub@scarborough.gov.uk or telephone 01723 383646, 9am to 5pm on weekdays.