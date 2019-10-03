Young woman found 'rolling around on the floor' five times over the drink drive limit following crash in North Yorkshire

A young woman was found "rolling around on the floor" following a crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police found that the woman was five times over the drink drive limit after a roadside breath test.

She was found on the ground after the car she was driving, a Ford Fiesta, collided with another vehicle on the A66 near Richmond.

Officers say that the woman explained "it was only a little accident".

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group said: "If you look close enough you can just about see the damage to the front of this Ford Fiesta which collided with another vehicle on the A66 near Richmond.

"We were a little surprised to hear the young lady driver was rolling round on the floor. Surely she wasn't seriously injured?

"Our explanation came via a roadside breath test result of 170, basically 5 times the drink drive limit.

"And all on a weekday afternoon. Do you think our officers had any sympathy when she explained it was only a little accident...we will let you decide. Blood results pending.