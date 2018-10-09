Crowdfunding page set up in memory of tragic Leeds police officer Mick Atkinson

A Crowdfunding page to support people with mental health problems has been set up by friends of a police dog handler found dead in Oulton at the weekend.

PC Mick Atkinson, who served with North Yorkshire Police, was a passionate Leeds Rhinos fan who had recently become the father of a baby daughter.

Friends and colleagues pay tribute to PC Mick Atkinson

His death has shocked those who knew the popular and much-loved dad, who had been a police officer for 17 years.

He was found dead at a house in Oulton and the circumstances are not thought to be suspicious.

Mick's friends have now pledged to raise £2,500 for mental health charities in his memory - and have already collected £1,740 in donations.

Clair Long, who set up the Crowdfunding page, wrote:

"Mick was happy, in love and a doting dad. He had a huge circle of friends and was always the life and soul at any party. He loved sport and socialising and was always there to support both friends and family through any issues, offering advice and counsel to help many people overcome obstacles that they never thought they could.

"He was loved and adored by Kellie, Max, Harry and Elizabeth and by all his family, especially his mum and dad, Beverley and John (or R'Bev and Mo as he affectionately called them) along with his sister, brother, nephews and nieces. In fact everyone loved Mick, he was that guy that everyone wanted to be friends with.

"To the outside world he had the perfect life. He was making plans to extend a new home, arranging parties over the festive season and immersing himself in family life. To everyone he was happy-go-lucky, .

"Mental health problems do not discriminate. It isn't a problem that only affects lonely people or people that are sad. It impacts all colours and creeds, all sexes and ages. Approximately one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem.

"Mental health support in the UK is significantly underfunded and in real terms funding to help support sufferers is reducing.

"If you can, please help support Mick's memory, don't buy that cup of coffee on your commute, drink one less pint of beer in the pub, stay in for one Friday night and know that you have made a difference."

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/formick?utm_source=facebook