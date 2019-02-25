Cycling Samaritan to call in at Scarborough on 1,600-mile ride to Shetland Islands

The Samaritans branch in Scarborough has been chosen for a visit by long-distance cyclist, Steve Johnson, as he rides 1,600 miles from Hastings, in Sussex, to the charity’s most northern branch - Lerwick in the Shetland Islands.

Steve is seeking to recruit additional Samaritans volunteers and to raise funds for the charity.

Using a 35-year-old Raleigh Classic Tourer which he has owned from new, Steve hopes to be joined on the next leg of his journey by members of the Scarborough branch as far as Ravenscar.

They’ll stop there for coffee and cake before Steve cycles on to Middlesbrough.

Local cyclists are also welcome to join the ride in Trafalgar Street West on Thursday May 2 at 10am.

“The Samaritans provides a critical life-line for people who are suicidal, anxious or who simply need someone to talk to”, said Steve.

“Volunteers based in over 200 branches across the British Isles answer phones, reply to texts and emails, and speak to people face to face.

“Anyone who can spare 15 hours a month for this vital work is welcome to join us”.

