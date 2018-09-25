Cyclist suffers a number of injuries following collision on Scarborough's Seamer Road

A cyclist has suffered a number of injuries after being involved in a collision with a white car on Seamer Road.

The incident, which took place at 4.50pm on Wednesday, 19 September, left the 49-year-old man with two broken ribs, a ruptured rotator cuff and mild concussion.

It is believed that the actions of the car, a white BMW or Audi may have caused the cyclist to come off their bike.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) prior to the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.

In particular, police are appealing for information about the white BMW / Audi, including any registration plate information or details of drivers.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 566 Nicholas Patrick.

Alternatively, email Nicholas.Patrick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk