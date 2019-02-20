Daredevil Scarborough student takes plunge for Saint Catherine’s in memory of her grandad

A brave Scarborough student will be flying high on the other side of the world to raise funds for Saint Catherine’s in memory of her grandad.

Georgia Campbell, 19, of Falsgrave, will be taking on a skydive from 15,000ft on February 27 while on holiday in Melbourne, Australia.

Georgia Campbell.

Georgia’s grandad, Colin Stacey, passed away at home in 2016 after battling cancer and was cared for by the team at Saint Catherine’s.

Now Georgia, who is studying early years at CU Scarborough, is aiming to raise £1,000 to help fund patient care.

She said: “The support Saint Catherine’s gave to my grandad and our family is something we are all truly thankful for.

“In order to repay them for the amazing work they do, day in day out, I have decided to do my first ever skydive to raise money for the hospice.

“Any donations would be greatly appreciated and all will go to this amazing charity for all the hard work they do.”

Georgia’s added that her friends and family were quite shocked to hear about her daredevil fundraiser at first, but they are supporting her every step of the way.

Her grandma, Jane, is very proud of her efforts.

Click here if you would like to help Georgia reach her £1,000 target.