Date confirmed for Scarborough Athletic's clash with York City

Scarborough Athletic have set the date for their North Riding FA Senior Cup semi-final derby clash at home to York City.

The game will take place at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Tuesday March 5, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Admission for the game is £8 for Adults, £4 for Concessions, Kids aged 11 and under go free when accompanied by a paying adult. Further details will be released at a later date.

The last time the sides met was in February 2008 at the same stage of the competition.

York, who were managed by Neil Redfearn and had Jimmy Beadle in their line-up, won the game 2-0 thanks to a Mark Robinson penalty and a late finish from Adam Boyes.

