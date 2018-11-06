Date set to debate decision to scrap free winter parking in Scarborough borough

A decision to scrap free winter parking in Scarborough and Whitby will be debated again next week.

Scarborough Borough Council’s cabinet voted last month to charge £1 for 24 hours parking in some of the two town's car parks from November to March.

The decision also created a residents “virtual” parking permit, which would give people living in the borough a cheaper rate of payment in car parks. The cost for non-residents would increase.

However, Independent councillor Janet Jefferson and four of her fellow group members, have called in the decision. The council’s overview and scrutiny board will now examine the cabinet’s decision on Monday (12th).

Cllr Jefferson said that due to the fact the council would have to create new signs to enforce the new parking zones it should save the cost of creating the signs by not bringing in the £1 charge on January 1 as planned.

Cllr Jefferson is asking the council to implement the free winter parking for its full period this year.

Originally, the council was going to charge £10 to give residents a physical parking permit for the scheme but, after taking further advice, it decided to implement the “virtual” ticket which would incur no cost.

Cllr Jefferson also points out that due to the nature of Scarborough’s seafront some areas will incur the new charge, whilst some will not.

Marine Drive, managed by Scarborough Borough Council, is currently free in the winter but will cost £1 if the new charges come in.

However, when Marine Drive becomes Royal Albert Drive parking control switches to North Yorkshire County Council, which will not be charging in winter.

She added: “Unless it is very clear people may not know where one zone ends and another begins.

“This will lead to increased confusion and, probably, increased enforcement.”

The Overview and Scrutiny Board can ask the cabinet to look again at its decision.