Dawn’s 40 years at jewellers

Marking 40 years’ service with Shipton and Co Jewellers, Dawn Bell recently hosted a ruby anniversary celebration at the firm’s Huntriss Row store.

Dawn joined the company just weeks after the opening of the original store in 1978 and has served several generations of the same families, coming to regard many of her loyal customers as friends.

As well as welcoming customers and friends throughout the day, Dawn received a special surprise visit from Lord Jasper May, the fifth generation head of the specialist gemstone company.

Dawn said: “I would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and gifts but most of all for their support over the the last 40 years.”