Day three of search for missing Scarborough diver, 74

The search continues for a 74-year-old diver who went missing off the Scarborough coast.

The Scarborough man went missing after he failed to surface on Sunday July 8 when diving two miles off the coast.

Patrols of the area he is believed to have been diving in have taken place this morning.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are continuing to support his family and work closely with other organisations including HM Coastguard and the RNLI.

In a statement released yesterday (July 9), Whitby Inspector Simon Jolly said: “North Yorkshire Police, working alongside the HM Coastguard, RNLI and other agencies, are currently searching for a diver who has failed to surface, approximately two miles off the Scarborough coast.

“The diver, a 74-year-old man from Scarborough, was reported missing at 6.55pm Sunday 8 July 2018.

“The Scarborough RNLI and HM Coastguard conducted searches overnight. Day time searches have been taken over by Whitby RNLI and the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Underwater search team.

“Officers are currently supporting the man’s family and keeping them up to date with the on going searches.”

A spokesman for the force said: "Further updates will be provided as and when available."