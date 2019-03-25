Deadline fast approaching if you want to be a councillor

There is just over one week remaining for anyone who wants to stand for Scarborough Borough Council in May’s local elections to put their name forward.

In total, 46 councillors will represent 20 wards on Scarborough Council, a reduction from 50 councillors and 25 wards four years ago.

Nomination packs have been made available by the authority.

Packs can be obtained by:

** Downloading from scarborough.gov.uk/elections

** Emailing electors@scarborough.gov.uk

** Calling Electoral Services on 01723 232309 between normal office hours (8.30am to 5pm)

** Writing to Electoral Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough YO11 2HG

Completed nomination papers must be delivered by hand to the returning officer at Scarborough Town Hall, during normal office hours and no later than 4pm on Wednesday April 3.

The elections will be held on May 2 with the results for Scarborough counted and announced the following day.

A Scarborough Council spokesman added: “Anyone not on the register of electors will not be able to vote in the elections.

“There is still time for people to register and this can be done easily online at gov.uk/register-to-vote before the deadline of midnight, Friday April 12.

“Alternatively, people can contact the Customer First team for assistance on 01723 232323.

“Anyone who will be on holiday on May 2 can apply to vote by post or by proxy, which is someone that can vote on their behalf at the named elector’s usual polling station. More information about this can be found at scarborough.gov.uk/elections

“The deadline for applying to vote by post is 5pm, Monday April 15. The deadline for applying to vote by proxy is 5pm, Wednesday April 24.”