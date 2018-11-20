Deadline is fast approaching for Scarborough's Operation Christmas Child

Time is running out for charity shoeboxes to be dropped off ready for collection by Operation Christmas Child.

Despite having no warehouse to process thousands of shoeboxes in Scarborough this year, the charity is making light of its problems and is on course to send thousands of gifts to underprivileged kids around the world.

"We working flat out to collect all the boxes and get them ready to be transported to our main processing centre in the Midlands" said Area Coordinator, Graham Hobson.

The first Scarborough shipment is due to leave town on Friday(November 23) and, with the second less than a week afterwards, Graham is urging those making up their boxes to take them into a collection point by Monday at the latest.

"The deadlines for the boxes to leave Scarborough have been brought forward this year so there is less time than normal. We urge anyone with their boxes at home to drop them at one of our collection points as soon as possible.", Graham added.

The drop-off points are located at:

Shoe Zone, Newborough, Scarborough

ShoeZone, Baxtergate, Whitby

Shoe Zone, Prince Street, Bridlington

A Touch of Glass, Newborough, Scarborough

Irton Garden Centre, Moor Lane, Irton, Scarborough

Scarborough Sofa Beds, Glayton Court, Falsgrave, Scarborough

Little Footsteps Nursery, Columbus Ravine, Scarborough

Westway Open Arms, Westway, Eastfield, Scarborough

Driffield Methodist Church, Market Place, Driffield

In the last two years, the charity has sent 12,000 boxes from the Scarborough area to underprivileged kids around the world, as well as processing another 3,000 from Hull.