Deadline nears for primary school applications in Whitby and Scarborough

The deadline is fast approaching for families with children who are due to start primary school in September.

Applications must be received by January 15 for it to be considered on time, with applications after this date potentially affecting the allocation of a child’s school place.

County Councillor Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Schools: “Families whose children were born between 1st September 2013 and 31st August 2014 and are due to start school for the first time in September, need to get their child’s application in as soon as possible.

“Last year more than 95% of parents or carers of primary age children secured their first school preference in North Yorkshire, higher than many other places in the country. However, if an application is not made on time then families may find it much harder to get their child into a school of choice”.

Parents or carers can list up 5 schools and rank them in order of preference. National Offer Day for primary school allocation is April 16.

All the information families need to know about North Yorkshire’s primary schools is available online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/admissions where people can also complete an online application form.

For further information and advice please contact School Admissions on 01609 533679