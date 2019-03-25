Deadline passes to apply for Scarborough Athletic manager's job

The Scarborough Athletic board are now casting their eye over the potential new managers after the deadline to apply for the post ran out on Sunday night.

Chairman Trevor Bull is still not putting a timescale on the process because he wants the selection to be 100% right.

In the meantime, he is very happy with interim boss Steve Roberts, who took charge of his first game on Saturday, overseeing a 1-0 defeat at Buxton.

Bull said: "The deadline to apply has now passed and we will now thoroughly go through the list of applicants.

"We have to reduce it to a shortlist and then take things from there.

"It doesn't matter how long it takes, as long as we get the appointment right.

"At the moment we have a good guy in Steve Roberts at the helm.

"We were impressed by how things went on Saturday, the players put in a shift and Steve put his stamp on it by changing a few things around.

"Now we are looking forward to Saturday's home game against Lancaster City, hopefully we'll have a big turn-out of fans down there to cheer us on."