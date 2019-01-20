Deal leads to new lease of life at village pub

A village pub in the Scarborough area has been sold to an experienced operator.

The Dawnay Arms in West Heslerton was sold through specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

The Dawnay Arms sits within part of a large estate and is managed by real estate investor Albanwise.

Having been closed for some time, the owners wanted to create a fair lease for a quality operator to take on the pub and run a successful business as part of their estate.

The pub and restaurant boasts a spacious lounge and bar area for approximately 70 covers, a dining room with seating for 40, a commercial grade catering kitchen, an outdoor patio and spacious beer garden. Additionally, there is parking for approximately 10 vehicles on the site.

Shaquille Meyers at Albanwise said: “A big thank you to Christie & Co for their marketing of The Dawnay Arms.

“We look forward to helping the new operators settle into their new business venture and have no doubt the pub will become a success once again in the new year.”

Sam Ashton, at Christie & Co, handled the sale.

He said: “The Dawnay Arms proved a very popular business opportunity when brought to the open market.

“Christie & Co was delighted to act on behalf of Albanwise.”