Dean back to his best for Boro

Midfielder Luke Dean feels as though he is back to his best after shaking off a troublesome knee injury.

Boro's 7-0 victory saw another fine performance from Dean, who has made the holding midfield role his own in recent weeks.

The former Bradford City and Harrogate Town man said: “I was struggling with a tear in my meniscus, which was causing me a lot of problems.

“I wasn’t able to get about the pitch, which is a part of my game, and it was frustrating me, but I’m 100% recovered from that now and I’m really enjoying my football.

“When you win five games on the bounce everyone enjoys their part in it and this is a great team to be involved in.

“I tend to concentrate on breaking up play and giving it to Wally (James Walshaw), Coulo (Michael Coulson) and Max (Wright), they then score the goals.

“I also focus on the clean-sheets that we keep because that is another thing that helps us to the three points.”

Dean, who has spent all of his previous career in the National League North or higher, believes the squad Boro currently have has the ability to push on through the divisions.

“If you look at the players, most if not all of them have played in the leagues above,” he added.

“Obviously it is about keeping our focus, if we do that then there is no reason why this club can’t porgress through to where we want to be.”